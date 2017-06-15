Banking websites are 'littered with trackers' ogling your credit risk

A new study has warned that third-party trackers litter banking websites and the privacy-invading tech is being used to rate surfers' creditworthiness.

Among the top 10 financial institution websites visited in the US and UK, there are 110 third-party trackers snooping on surfers each time they visit. Online privacy firm eBlocker reports that PNC Bank has roughly 33 trackers, making it the biggest snoop. By comparison, HSBC had only two and JPMorgan Chase had nine. Other figures include TD Bank (20), BNY Mellon (14), US Bank (9), Bank of America (6), Citibank (6), Capital One (6) and Wells Fargo (5).

"By allowing third-party trackers to access our financial data, we're letting banks and lenders make the decision to approve or disapprove loans or credit applications before we even request or apply for one," eBlocker reports. "Using our personal information, data companies, like VisualDNA and EFL, have predicted willingness to repay and other risk factors – and generate a personal credit-risk score that lenders can use in assessing applicants."

eBlocker markets a consumer-focused device that claims to thwart third-party trackers, blocks ads and hides the IP address on all smart devices. ®