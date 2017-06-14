Speaking in Tech: Googlers don't Google things. It's a fool's gerund*

Podcast

This week, Amy and Melissa are joined by special guest Terrence Ryan, developer advocate for Google Cloud Platform. They discuss parliamentary plots, Uber's continued descent into creepy, a new Xbox and IBM's giant cloud deal.

0:00: Bronto ribs

1:09: Terrence Ryan says hello

3:14: Rule 1- Don't hear NDA stuff

5:13: Google/don't Google it

8:47: Squishy human things

12:18: Parliamentary plot foiled?

15:18: Uber

23:20: Who's the new Uber of...

27:06: Chocolate covered Razorblades

28:19: The Brits have all the good news- like XBOX One X

33:53: Pinball wizardry and Pong

36:09: A billion dollars for hybrid cloud? It's the worst/best

40:22: The oldest 2 Factor Authentication

42:57: Potty Tweeting

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

Podcast Subscriber Links

Subscribe through iTunes

Subscribe through Google

Subscribe through Stitcher

Feed URL for other podcast tools - Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss

* Yes, that's the level. We can hold our gerund. Don't teach your grammar egg-sucking...