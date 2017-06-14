Speaking in Tech: Googlers don't Google things. It's a fool's gerund*

Reg comments

This week, Amy and Melissa are joined by special guest Terrence Ryan, developer advocate for Google Cloud Platform. They discuss parliamentary plots, Uber's continued descent into creepy, a new Xbox and IBM's giant cloud deal.

  • 0:00: Bronto ribs
  • 1:09: Terrence Ryan says hello
  • 3:14: Rule 1- Don't hear NDA stuff
  • 5:13: Google/don't Google it
  • 8:47: Squishy human things
  • 12:18: Parliamentary plot foiled?
  • 15:18: Uber
  • 23:20: Who's the new Uber of...
  • 27:06: Chocolate covered Razorblades
  • 28:19: The Brits have all the good news- like XBOX One X
  • 33:53: Pinball wizardry and Pong
  • 36:09: A billion dollars for hybrid cloud? It's the worst/best
  • 40:22: The oldest 2 Factor Authentication
  • 42:57: Potty Tweeting

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

* Yes, that's the level. We can hold our gerund. Don't teach your grammar egg-sucking...

