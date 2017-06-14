Speaking in Tech: Googlers don't Google things. It's a fool's gerund*
(We'll get our coats)... Cloud platform dev advocate chats on our techcast
This week, Amy and Melissa are joined by special guest Terrence Ryan, developer advocate for Google Cloud Platform. They discuss parliamentary plots, Uber's continued descent into creepy, a new Xbox and IBM's giant cloud deal.
- 0:00: Bronto ribs
- 1:09: Terrence Ryan says hello
- 3:14: Rule 1- Don't hear NDA stuff
- 5:13: Google/don't Google it
- 8:47: Squishy human things
- 12:18: Parliamentary plot foiled?
- 15:18: Uber
- 23:20: Who's the new Uber of...
- 27:06: Chocolate covered Razorblades
- 28:19: The Brits have all the good news- like XBOX One X
- 33:53: Pinball wizardry and Pong
- 36:09: A billion dollars for hybrid cloud? It's the worst/best
- 40:22: The oldest 2 Factor Authentication
- 42:57: Potty Tweeting
* Yes, that's the level. We can hold our gerund. Don't teach your grammar egg-sucking...