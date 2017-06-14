Atlassian wants you to put all your eggs in one Bitbucket and beyond

Atlassian's decided the time is right for it to do a “stack” for enterprises keen to get their DevOps efforts in order.

The DevOps darling has put everything it offers into the stack – server and client side Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, HipChat, Bamboo, FishEye, Crucible and Crowd, plus support for the lot – and wrapped it up with prices that start at US$186,875 for 1,000 users for a year. Prices go all the way up to $809,225 for 10,000 users.

Atlassian's head of servers Bryan Rollins was a little miffed when The Register suggested the stack could lead to organisations buying unwanted shelfware, saying that large customers have asked for this kind of bundle. He also said that Atlassian doesn't expect the full stack will end up on every user's desktop: the company hopes that by making it easier to buy its full range, organisations will find it easier to deploy the bits that work for different participants in the DevOps process, spanning design, development, ops and the customer service folk who get to clean up once apps hit real customers. So while not everyone will use everything, at least they'll all be working together on a common platform.

And if the keen prices mentioned above also lead an organisation to say they might as well use Hipchat, instead of a rival like Slack, Atlassian's not going to be at all upset. Rollins thinks price will be less of a factor in that kind of decision than the fact the stack can run in the cloud or on-premises, with the latter option being a bridge too far for some rival collaboration suites.

Atlassian's still happy for organisations to shop à la carte and indeed expects that smaller users will continue to do so, hence the 1,000-seat floor for the stack pricing. ®