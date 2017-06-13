Data shepherd Rubrik herds Microsoft, Oracle users towards its Alta

Secondary data storage protection and management supplier Rubrik just added a host of extensions to its product to broaden its appeal to Microsoft, Nutanix and Oracle users.

Products like Rubrik's Cloud Data Management (CDM) offer to make a customer's management and use of all of the data behind its tier-1 systems easier and better. To do that they need to be able to have the tier-1 systems' data sent to them. CDM needs to suck up data wherever it is, like a voracious Dyson cleaning different surfaces with different head extension units.

Rubrik's v4.0 "Alta" release of CDM adds support for Hyper-V systems, native Oracle interfaces, enlarges its SQL Server support with instant recovery of physical SQL, and also extends itself to work with Nutanix's AHV hyper-converged systems.

Alta integrates with Oracle RMAN and supports Oracle ASM, and eliminates a need for agents.

This Alta release introduces CloudOn intelligent instantiation across data centres and clouds, beginning with AWS, for which it provides intelligent AMI configuration and translation services.

Jason Heinrich, senior director Technical Services at Roundtower, said: "With the addition of Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, physical Oracle and SQL features, Rubrik has dramatically expanded its addressable footprint in the enterprise market to all major physical and virtual environments and applications." ®