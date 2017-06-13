Hundreds stranded at Manchester Airport due to IT 'glitch'

A technical "glitch" at Manchester Airport has left hundreds of passengers stranded for hours this morning.

Several airlines were affected including Virgin, SAS, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific flights.

Manchester Airport ascribed the "technical failure" with the check-in system as being due to "an issue with overnight maintenance".

Thomas Cook was most impacted by the delay, with 12 of its flights grounded. A spokesman from Thomas Cook Airlines said: "We're very sorry for the frustration caused to our customers at Manchester Airport check-in this morning. The system is back up and running and we're working hard to catch up and get our customers on holiday as soon as possible."

Manchester Airport confirmed that a number of airlines had to check passengers in manually this morning. A spokesman said that although the issue has been resolved, “there may continue to be some knock-on delays to flight departures”.

He said: "Passengers should liaise with their airlines about specific flights and live departure information can be found on the Manchester Airport website. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

Customers took to Twitter to complain:

@ThomasCookUK any update at @manairport. Been sat at the gate now for 2.5hrs. No one has come to talk to us or explain what's happening? — Jenn (@jennyfarfar) June 13, 2017

Still not taken off been on the plane over an hour now with everyone on board ridiculous — Steven Arnold (@sarnold1985) June 13, 2017

@ThomasCookUK over 4 hours delay now & no updates to be heard from anyone. Chaos in Manchester airport, major disappointment from all at TC. — Melissa Maxwell (@MelissaMaxwell2) June 13, 2017

