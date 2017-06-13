Reg comments28

Hundreds stranded at Manchester Airport due to IT 'glitch'

Thomas Cook most impacted with 12 delays

Airplane! Source: Paramount Home Entertainment
13 Jun 2017 at 10:06, Lily Moore

A technical "glitch" at Manchester Airport has left hundreds of passengers stranded for hours this morning.

Several airlines were affected including Virgin, SAS, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific flights.

Manchester Airport ascribed the "technical failure" with the check-in system as being due to "an issue with overnight maintenance".

Thomas Cook was most impacted by the delay, with 12 of its flights grounded. A spokesman from Thomas Cook Airlines said: "We're very sorry for the frustration caused to our customers at Manchester Airport check-in this morning. The system is back up and running and we're working hard to catch up and get our customers on holiday as soon as possible."

Manchester Airport confirmed that a number of airlines had to check passengers in manually this morning. A spokesman said that although the issue has been resolved, “there may continue to be some knock-on delays to flight departures”.

He said: "Passengers should liaise with their airlines about specific flights and live departure information can be found on the Manchester Airport website. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

Customers took to Twitter to complain:

®

28 Comments

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get IT in your inbox daily

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2017

Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs