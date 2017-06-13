Enterprise flash storage market report reads like it's a vendors graveyard

Registrar Daily's Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market 2017 report looks at 15 vendors – of which five no longer exist and two are small-to-insignificant – and totally neglects to mention others.

The included and so-called key vendors, with our comments, are:

Pure Storage Virident Systems – bought by WD in 2013 Violin Memory – just emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy Oracle Corporation NetApp EMC Corporation – now owned by Dell Technologies Kaminario Nimble Storage – acquired by HPE in April Nimbus Data Systems Skyera – bought by WDC in 2014 Tegile Systems Western Digital Corporation WhipTail Technologies – bought by Cisco in 2013 and product canned in 2015 LSI Corporation – bought by Avago in 2013 with flash bits then sold to Seagate Fusion-IO – bought by SanDisk in 2014

Tintri will be surprised not to have been mentioned as an enterprise all-flash array vendor, as will Fujitsu, Hitachi, HPE, Huawei and IBM.

Registrar Daily is a privately supported, not-for-profit membership organisation and describes itself as "an internationally acclaimed producer and distributor of noncommercial news, talk, and entertainment programming ... [which] serves a growing audience of more than 23 million Americans each week in partnership with more than 780 independently operated, noncommercial public radio stations."

Hmm, we're not exactly in Gartner and IDC territory here.

A copy of the 111-page report will cost you $2,900 as an individual user and $5,800 as a corporate user.

We have asked Registrar Daily about the inclusions of dead companies and the omission of living ones, and will update this article with whatever we hear.

Are we suggesting in the slightest way that this report has limited credibility? Heaven forfend. But we do carefully point out that The Register has nothing whatsoever to do with Registrar Daily. ®