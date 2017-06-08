Speaking in Tech: Blame millennials for customer engagement upheaval

Podcast

This week Greg returns to our weekly tech-cast with Amy and Melissa, and special guest Michel Feaster, co-founder and CEO at Usermind. The crew talks about CRM evolving, startup life, tech backlash and Apple announcements.

The details...

(0:00) Dropping F-bombs and Easter eggs

(3:24) Deep-diving on Usermind: Disrupting CRM

(8:10) How mobile (and millennials) changed customer engagement

(20:53) Working with big VCs like Andreessen Horowitz

(23:50) Startups as life or death

(25:30) Tech backlash from terrorism

(32:33) Apple announcements: Hits and misses

(41:08) Are you normal? Sanitizing your phone

