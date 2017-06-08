Reg comments

Speaking in Tech: Blame millennials for customer engagement upheaval

Greg's escaped the trunk and is joined by Usermind CEO Michel Feaster

This week Greg returns to our weekly tech-cast with Amy and Melissa, and special guest Michel Feaster, co-founder and CEO at Usermind. The crew talks about CRM evolving, startup life, tech backlash and Apple announcements.

  • (0:00) Dropping F-bombs and Easter eggs
  • (3:24) Deep-diving on Usermind: Disrupting CRM
  • (8:10) How mobile (and millennials) changed customer engagement
  • (20:53) Working with big VCs like Andreessen Horowitz
  • (23:50) Startups as life or death
  • (25:30) Tech backlash from terrorism
  • (32:33) Apple announcements: Hits and misses
  • (41:08) Are you normal? Sanitizing your phone

