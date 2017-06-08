Live blog: Fired FBI director spills the beans to Senate committee

Live Updating Washington is gearing up for a potentially explosive session as the former director of the FBI James Comey gives evidence in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee over his dealings with President Donald Trump.

Since his surprise firing last month, Comey has kept his mouth shut - although certain details have been leaked by his chums - and has insisted that any testimony he gives must be in public. As it traditional, he released his opening statement [PDF] 24 hours ahead of time and the document is causing consternation.

Comey says he had nine one-on-one conversations with President Trump in the four months before his dismissal, compared to two in the eight years of President Obama's terms of office. He also meticulously recorded his contacts with the president, in one case writing a memo to FBI management in the car on the way back from dinner at the White House.

"The President said, 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty'," Comey states. "I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence. The conversation then moved on, but he returned to the subject near the end of our dinner."

Comey also alleges that Trump asked him to drop the investigation into his former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and wanted a swift resolution to investigations into Russian influence in the election to "lift the cloud" of suspicion that was harming his ability to make deals for America.

This statement is somewhat problematic for President Trump, because he has denied that he made any such request. Like Bill Clinton before him, Trump may find that an quick answer to a journalist could come back to haunt him.

Youtube Video

Anticipation is high that Comey will release a few bombshells and that Trump might respond on Twitter. One bar in Washington is offering a free round to the house if the president comments on testimony on the micro-messaging platform, but as Trump is giving a speech to the evangelical Faith and Freedom Coalition during Comey's talk, punters might be disappointed.

Comey's a tricky character, as slippery as Sir Humphrey Appleby when he cares to be, but eloquent when so chooses. While never a popular character, Comey does appear honest, and we'll be live-blogging the hearings here at Vulture West and you can follow the progress and watch live footage here.

0718 Comey stands and takes his oath. Camera shutters go wild. Finally he can testify.

0715 Warner claims Trump appeared to threaten Comey's job unless he dropped the Flynn investigation. Comey has barely moved a facial muscle since sitting down - he has a wicked poker face.

0711 Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chairman, states these hearings are about Russians attacking America "not with guns" but with online influence. With elections coming up he wants to get to the bottom of if elections are influence. Warner says he has disagreed with Comey on many issues, but he does "speak truth to power, even at risk to your own career," and he respects his intelligence and honesty.

0705 Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) welcomes Comey to the hearings and reminds Congresscritters not to ask questions that could harm national security. There will be a closed session at 1300 ET for that kind of stuff. He says questions should not "be tainted by partisanship." Good luck with that.

0700 Expect a lot of boring procedural stuff at first, but then we have three hours of testimony. It's going to be a long morning and things are already starting late.

0645 People have been queuing up since the wee small hours trying to get a ticket for the hearings. Thankfully for the rest of us the hearings are being streamed, although the aging systems at C-Span are likely to be put under serious pressure.