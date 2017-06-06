La Trobe Uni CIO Peter Nikoletatos resigns, heads for private sector

To suddenly leave one prestigious university CIO gig may, to paraphrase Oscar Wilde, be regared regarded as misfortune. But to suddenly leave two? In three years?

That's what's happened to Peter Nikoletatos, who left the Australian National Univeristy “by mutual agreement” in March 2014. He took on an acting role as director of the IT directorate at the University of New England before being apppointed CIO at La Trobe University in August of 2014 and has been there ever since.

He's been there until this week, when ICT staff at the University received an email saying “After much consideration, I have decided to tender my resignation as Chief Information Officer, effective from close of business 14 July 2017.” “I would like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to all of you who have made my time here such a great experience on both a professional and personal level. For me, business survives less on leadership skills and more on the commitment and dedication of employees.”

The Register understands Nikoletatos has decided to head for the private sector.

The Register doesn't often cover CIO chair-shuffling, but we were tipped off to Nikoletatos' departure from ANU and La Trobe by staff pleased to learn of his decisions to move on. ®