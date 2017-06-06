HPE: You're rubbish at hybrid cloud – so we'll cook a NüStack to fix it

You can provision VMs on demand? That's not a hybrid cloud. THIS is a hyrbid cloud

HPE Discover 2017 HPE is looking to win customers for its Gen10 suite of hybrid cloud enterprise IT platform by first offering them some tough love.

The servers and storage half of the broken-up HP says most enterprises simply aren't doing hybrid cloud infrastructure right.

"If you look at the state of most private clouds, they are just VM farms," said Ric Lewis, SVP and general manager of HPE's software defined and cloud group.

"It is not really a private cloud that seems like the public cloud where you have available services and you are maximizing on that."

The problem, says Lewis, is a disconnect between what has traditionally been the domain of IT and technology in which other parts of a business have recently taken an interest. Lewis said that companies who used to only send IT staff out to meet with him now bring along management and developer teams, each with their own set of requirements.

Developers, in particular, bring with them a demand for new instances that can be spun up on demand, regardless of cost. Meanwhile, IT departments are looking primarily for reliable systems with maximum uptime and management wants to keeps cost down.

As a result, in many cases a "hybrid cloud" is little more than IT running VMs on-premises for local applications while developers ignore the internal IT and simply buy another public cloud instance whenever they need to.

Enter HPE and its Synergy and SimpliVity platforms. Both services will be part of the Gen10 overhaul with the new Proliant servers.

Should HPE get its way, companies would use SimpliVity to manage its storage and the Synergy management platform to better organize hardware and software to better operate as a true "cloud" system with both on-prem machines and public clouds accesable to applications.

"What is needed is infrastructure that shows up ready to be part of the private cloud," as Lewis explains it.

HPE also wants to go a step further. An in-the-works concept currently referred to as "Project New Stack" would look to provide a single management platform that can be used to combine IT, management, and developer features as well as allow applications to pull from public and private clouds.

"It is built around this technology so that it can deliver an extension to our composable strategy," said Lewis.

"We plan to deliver it as an appliance plus a control plane, so it shows up like a converged device."

HPE is planning to have a beta of New Stack in the hands of a few customers by Fall, with a full release and formal name (presumably) to follow. ®