Fujitsu PC biz tie-in with Lenovo to happen 'soon'

Japanese tech monolith Fujitsu's long awaited sale "synergy" of its PC business with Lenovo will happen "soon", the firm's president has today promised.

"We are in the final stages of working out how best to create synergies for our two companies," said Fujitsu prez Tatsuya Tanaka, adding: "We expect to wrap it up soon."

"It's not like something unexpected happened, but we are trying to discuss everything thoroughly," he said.

Fujitsu has been mulling a route for its PC business for several years. The company transferred its Japan PC business into a new subsidiary called FCCL back in February 2016 for the purpose of integrating it with a partner.

At the time Toshiba and VAIO were touted as the favourite vendors for a tie-in.

The consumer PC market has been in free fall for sometime. Market stats revealed Fujitsu sold 5.2 million PCs worldwide in calendar 2014, 3.74 million in 2015 and 1.84 million in the first half of this year.

However, Duncan Tait, head honcho for Fujitsu in Europe, Middle East and India, insisted the company is looking to scale up. "We are very clearly in the PC business," he said at the Fujitsu Forum trade fair event in Munich last year.

In November, Tait said an agreement was expected either way in the next two weeks. So whether an announcement really is imminent this time might depend on your definition of "soon". ®