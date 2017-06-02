The Big Blue Chopper video that IBM might want to keep quiet

Here is the short video that IBM didn’t want the world see - it shows CEO, president and chairman Ginni Rometty mounting a Big Blue chopper following a trip to the Hursley R&D labs in the UK.

Youtube Video

El Reg first reported last month the company overlord had boldly ignored the £75 travel restriction earlier imposed on staff that forced them to seek executive level approval on any customer site visits costing more.

This directive obviously only applied to the grunts as Rometty arrived and left Hurlsey in style on a luxurious eggbeater, the internal blog by the UK Labs Campus revealed with an accompanying colour pic.

But the photo of the whirlybird then disappeared, with some staff suspecting that IBM’s marketing department had realised the travel method didn’t fit with the austerity message being promoted by the company, and replaced it with one of three staff members.

Erasing history in a digital era is harder than IBM likely thought, so here is the image of IBM’s glorious leader for your delectation, captured by an IBMer who reckoned "people at work" might enjoy it. ®