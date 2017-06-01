Elon to dump Trump over climate bump

Elon Musk says he will cut ties with President Trump, should the US walk away from the Paris Climate Accord.

The billionaire tech investor said Wednesday that if things go as rumored and the White House pulls out of the Paris Agreement, he will recuse himself from the President's Business Advisory Council.

Musk broke the news first in a Tweet:

Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017

Then in a follow-up confirmation that removed all doubt:

Will have no choice but to depart councils in that case — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017

This as multiple reports suggest President Donald Trump is leaning toward a decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Accord, a landmark deal to curb carbon emissions that was approved by 195 countries.

Musk had been seen as one of the key voices representing Silicon Valley within the Trump administration. His withdrawal will likely be viewed by many as a serious disconnect between the president and the technology industry.

If the loss of Musk wasn't bad enough, the Trump administration also stands to lose the endorsement of LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman, who was quoted as saying of the President: "By trying to elevate his own TV ratings through 'America First' ideology, he is breaking our alliances and global leadership." ®