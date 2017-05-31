Speaking in Tech: Cloud Native is quite the needy boyfriend
Plus: Surviving AirBnB in Slovakia, BA outage, are you normal? and more
Podcast
Melissa Gurney leads the gang this week and Greg is still locked in a trunk somewhere. The team jumps into the BA outage, cheating emission tests, cloud portability and cloud native myths.
The details...
- (0:00) Rage Cage: Expenses and Oracle Sh!t Sandwich
- (2:30) Splash back
- (5:51) DJ Smallbone
- (7:29) AirBnB Internationalization
- (13:15) Manchester Tragedy
- (16:57) Amazon Grocery Stores
- (22:19) British Airways Outage: Bad power supplies?
- (27:25) VW Complex Emissions Cheat
- (35:13) Tech and Consumption Changes in the Automotive Industry
- (42:33) Cloud Portability is a bunch of BS
- (43:13) Sweating the Cloud Native details
- (53:27) New segment: Are you normal? Twitter poll
Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.
