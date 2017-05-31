Speaking in Tech: Cloud Native is quite the needy boyfriend

Podcast

Melissa Gurney leads the gang this week and Greg is still locked in a trunk somewhere. The team jumps into the BA outage, cheating emission tests, cloud portability and cloud native myths.

The details...

(0:00) Rage Cage: Expenses and Oracle Sh!t Sandwich

(2:30) Splash back

(5:51) DJ Smallbone

(7:29) AirBnB Internationalization

(13:15) Manchester Tragedy

(16:57) Amazon Grocery Stores

(22:19) British Airways Outage: Bad power supplies?

(27:25) VW Complex Emissions Cheat

(35:13) Tech and Consumption Changes in the Automotive Industry

(42:33) Cloud Portability is a bunch of BS

(43:13) Sweating the Cloud Native details

(53:27) New segment: Are you normal? Twitter poll

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

Podcast Subscriber Links

Subscribe through iTunes

Subscribe through Google

Subscribe through Stitcher

Feed URL for other podcast tools – Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss