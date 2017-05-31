Reg comments

Speaking in Tech: Cloud Native is quite the needy boyfriend

Plus: Surviving AirBnB in Slovakia, BA outage, are you normal? and more

Pic: CREATISTA/Shutterstock
31 May 2017 at 12:30, Team Register

Podcast

speaking_in_tech Greg Knieriemen podcast enterprise

Melissa Gurney leads the gang this week and Greg is still locked in a trunk somewhere. The team jumps into the BA outage, cheating emission tests, cloud portability and cloud native myths.

The details...

  • (0:00) Rage Cage: Expenses and Oracle Sh!t Sandwich
  • (2:30) Splash back
  • (5:51) DJ Smallbone
  • (7:29) AirBnB Internationalization
  • (13:15) Manchester Tragedy
  • (16:57) Amazon Grocery Stores
  • (22:19) British Airways Outage: Bad power supplies?
  • (27:25) VW Complex Emissions Cheat
  • (35:13) Tech and Consumption Changes in the Automotive Industry
  • (42:33) Cloud Portability is a bunch of BS
  • (43:13) Sweating the Cloud Native details
  • (53:27) New segment: Are you normal? Twitter poll

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

Podcast Subscriber Links

Subscribe through iTunes
Subscribe through Google
Subscribe through Stitcher

Feed URL for other podcast tools – Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss

Post a comment

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get IT in your inbox daily

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2017

Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs