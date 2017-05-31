Cisco cuts 250 jobs in San Jose, has 850 more pink slips to hand out

Cisco pink slips have started landing, with the company notifying the Californian government of 250 farewells.

The layoffs are part of a planned 1,100 job losses worldwide, announced after the company's Q3 2017 earnings report.

Switchzilla's trying hard to pivot to software rather than hardware, with its once-core routing business slipping (although switching, wireless and security are still rising).

The 250 job losses came to light in this May 25 report (PDF) from California's Employment Development Department (EDD).

The Mercury News says the jobs have been cut in the company's San Jose South Bay offices, effective May 18.

There's already plenty of empty cubicles in Cisco San Jose, because 940 jobs were cut during 2016, and The Mercury News notes the 250 in the EDD notice are part of 390 layoffs so far in 2017.

Announcing the Q3 results, CEO Chuck Robbins (who has inherited the thankless task of running a shrinking workforce) partly attributed the current performance to government customers sitting on their hands while the new Trump administration sorts itself out. ®