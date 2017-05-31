India sets June 5 as the day it will joint the heavy-lift rocket club
GSLV Mk III to test itself on a 3,136kg sat, plans for 8,000kg payloads real soon now
The Indian Space Research Organisation has set June 5 as the next milestone in the country's ambitions to build a heavy-lift rocket.
That's when ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III is due to hoist a 3,136 kg GSAT-19 satellite to a geosynchronous transfer orbit, the first time a launcher in the GSLV series has had such a large payload.
The vehicle is currently in place at the Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh.
GSLV Mk III is still a relatively small heavy-lifter, as the table below shows:
|Vehicle
|LEO payload
|In service
|NASA SLS
|70 tonnes
|2019
|SpaceX Falcon 9 Full Thrust
|22.8 tonnes
|Now
|SpaceX Falcon 9 Heavy
|63.8 tonnes
|Q3 2017
|Soyuz-2
|8.2 tonnes
|Now
|GSLV
|8 tonnes
|June 5, 2017
If the destination is low-earth orbit, the GSLV can lift an eight-tonne payload.
For this flight, the GSAT-19 payload has Ka-band and Ku-band communications systems, a Geostationary Radiation Spectrometer, and it will be a test bed for the Indian-developed I-6K modular satellite bus.
It's also the first time the country will launch a rocket using cryogenic fuels – a liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen third stage – in addition to two 205 tonne strap-on solid-fuel boosters, and liquid propellant engines as the second stage. ®