Love bots lecture thrills room full of Reg readers

If you’ve ever wondered what the development of AI and robotics might mean for your sex life, you should have been with us last month for our Register Lecture on Sex, AI, Robots and You.

Kate Devlin, senior lecturer in the Department of Computing at Goldsmiths, University of London, took the capacity audience on a whizzbang tour of the history of sex and love robots, before bringing things right up to date on the state of the art.

Along the way we covered issues such as the objectification of women, the autonomy of AI and robots, and the dangers of humans becoming reliant on silicon lovers.

Kate then posed one the most intriguing issues of all - why do we automatically assume sex robots are going to look like, well, us?

You can view the full lecture below.

Youtube Video

The lecture was followed by a break for nibbles and top-ups, before we launched into a no-holds-barred Q&A session, which left everyone stimulated, intellectually anyway.

We don’t record the Q&A, to allow everyone to speak as freely as possible.

