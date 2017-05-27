BA's 'global IT system failure' is due to 'power supply issue'

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz has said the the root cause of today's London flight-grounding IT systems ambi-cockup is "a power supply issue" and that the airline has "no evidence of any cyberattack".

The airline has cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick amid what BA has confirmed to The Register is a "global IT system failure".

BA has a very large IT infrastructure; it has over 500 data cabinets spread across six halls in two different sites near its Heathrow Waterside HQ.

BA has not specified where the power issues occurred and we have asked them about this.

The airline's IT teams are working "tirelessly" to fix the problems, said Cruz.

This time last year, BA tech union reps were pleading with the Home Office airline not to outsource IT jobs to Tata Consultancy Services in India.

Regarding statements from the GMB trade union suggesting there was a link between the current problems and the IT redundancies and the outsourcing of some work to TCS last year, the airline told the Reg: "We would never compromise the integrity and security of our IT systems.

"IT services are now provided globally by a range of suppliers and this is very common practice across all industries" and... "the UK Government."

Speaking from the airline's operations centre near Heathrow in a Twitter vid, the chief exec said: "Today we have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide. All of our check-in and operation systems have been affected and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick for today."

If you're still planning to travel with BA via Gatwick or Heathrow tonight, turn the car around, the message is "don't go" to the airport.

And don't call the call centre either!

"Naturally," said Cruz "many customers have tried to find out more information from our contact centres, but these centres are also hampered by the IT issues."

And don't try to rebook. That functionality is "limited" at the moment, the CEO confirmed.

He told customers to check BA's Twitter account or the website for updates. The airline told The Register passengers would be offered refunds and reschedules.

Other airlines flying from Heathrow and Gatwick have not been affected.

On the bright side, it's not raining... yet. We'll update when we hear more. ®

Wing-note

If you know more about the problem, or where the power supply issue occurred, please drop us a line here.