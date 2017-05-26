TRUMP SCANDAL! No, not that one. Or that one. Or that one. Or that one.

The FBI and CIA are investigating an attempted hack on the Trump Organization.

According to a report from ABC citing unnamed officials with the intelligence agencies, it is believed someone overseas attempted to breach the President's international real estate holding company.

The report claims that officials and cybersecurity specialists with both the FBI and CIA met earlier this month with Eric and Donald Trump Jr, who have been running the Trump Organization since their father assumed the Presidency of the United States in January.

The report did not suggest where the hackers may have originated. The Trump Organization has denied any of its data was compromised.

“We absolutely weren’t hacked,” Eric Trump said. “That’s crazy. We weren’t hacked, I can tell you that.”

According to ABC, the meeting took place on May 9th, one day before Trump caused a political firestorm by firing FBI director James Comey in the midst of his investigation into Russian government-backed hackers meddling in the 2016 US election, which saw Trump score a surprise win.

In the months following the election, the FBI and Congress have launched investigations into just how much (if anything) the Trump campaign knew of the Russian meddling.

This is not the first time the Trump Organization has been targeted for cybercrime. First in 2015 and again in 2016, hackers managed to get malware onto the point of sale systems at several Trump hotels.

Those incidents were entirely financial, however, as the attackers were looking to steal the payment card numbers of restaurant customers and hotel guests. This latest incident, given the interest taken by the FBI and CIA, could well have involved a more serious target. ®