Reg comments6

Sainsbury's IT glitch spoils bank holiday food orders

Hoping to stock up for a barbecue? Tough

Sainsburys_Online_Edison_SM
26 May 2017 at 14:41, Kat Hall

The sun is shining and the prospect of barbecue and beer over the bank holiday is almost in grabbing distance. But customers who ordered their groceries online with Sainsbury's today may be in for a disappointment.

Due to "technical issues", a number of online deliveries have been missed.

One insider got in touch with The Register to report that all Sainbury's Groceries Online fulfilments were this morning being carried out via printouts rather than scanners, with shops having to run orders through tills manually.

That led to some major delays, with departure times for vans being missed. "People aren't going to be getting deliveries or will miss them because of the delays. This is affecting multiple if not all GOL [Groceries Online] stores," said the insider.

A Sainsbury's spokeswoman said that an earlier technical error means some customers’ orders are being rebooked.

She said: "We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. The error has been resolved so customers can now place their online orders as usual.”

However, people are Twitter are continue to whinge:

Oh well. Maybe it'll only rain for a little bit on Monday... ®

6 Comments

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get IT in your inbox daily

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2017

Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs