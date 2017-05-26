Sainsbury's IT glitch spoils bank holiday food orders

The sun is shining and the prospect of barbecue and beer over the bank holiday is almost in grabbing distance. But customers who ordered their groceries online with Sainsbury's today may be in for a disappointment.

Due to "technical issues", a number of online deliveries have been missed.

One insider got in touch with The Register to report that all Sainbury's Groceries Online fulfilments were this morning being carried out via printouts rather than scanners, with shops having to run orders through tills manually.

That led to some major delays, with departure times for vans being missed. "People aren't going to be getting deliveries or will miss them because of the delays. This is affecting multiple if not all GOL [Groceries Online] stores," said the insider.

A Sainsbury's spokeswoman said that an earlier technical error means some customers’ orders are being rebooked.

She said: "We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. The error has been resolved so customers can now place their online orders as usual.”

However, people are Twitter are continue to whinge:

@sainsburys My mother was due an online delivery this morning - hasn't arrived. I've been on hold 12 mins on phone. What's happened? — David McCabe (@DaveMcC15) May 26, 2017

@sainsburys hi, it's 30 mins before my time slot and no email - should I presume my online order is coming? — alexheys315 (@alexheys315) May 26, 2017

@sainsburys waiting on an online shop that was supposed to arrive between 11-12 this morning... — Jimmy Sniper (@JimmyxSniper) May 26, 2017

@sainsburys online delivery not shown up. Can't get through on phone or live chat- hopeless — Richard Carter (@rickfizzio) May 26, 2017

Oh well. Maybe it'll only rain for a little bit on Monday... ®