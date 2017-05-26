Init freedom declared as systemd-free Devuan hits stable 1.0.0 status

POLL The self-described “Veteran Unix Admin collective” that in 2014 promised to give the world a cut of Debian without systemd has delivered: Devuan 1.0.0 LTS hit the web today.

The collective's objections objections to systemd were rooted in the belief that its inclusion in Debian created “a lock in systemd dependencies which is de-facto threatening freedom of development and has serious consequences for Debian, its upstream and its downstream.”

So they forked it, initially suggesting they'd get the job done some time in 2015. A beta eventually emerged in April 2016, followed by a second beta in November 2016 and two release candidates in April and May of 2017.

Today the Collective mailed its followers to announce that “There have been no significant bug reports since Devuan Jessie RC2 was announced only three weeks ago and the list of release critical bugs is now empty. So finally Devuan Jessie Stable is ready for release!”

The release will have long term support and the collective “will participate in providing patches, security updates, and release upgrades beyond the planned lifespan of Debian Jessie.”

“A lot of appreciation has been coming our way in the last few weeks,” the collective write. “And now with this Stable release we anticipate that even the most skeptical among private and enterprise users will finally be ready to jump on the Devuan train.”

Here's a poll to test that assertion.

If you're in the “yes” or “curious” camps, the distribution is yours for the downloading here. ®