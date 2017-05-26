What happened when 300 DevOps experts took over the QE II?

Events If you couldn’t join us last week for Continuous Lifecycle London 2017, you can still get a flavour of the event with our speakers’ presentations and selected video highlights.

Over 300 people joined Situation Publishing, the people behind The Register, and German publisher Heise, at the QE II building in Westminster over three days, to hear from, speak to, and enjoy a glass with some of the finest brains in software development and deployment.

Dave Farley launched a call to action for the software community to take back software engineering. While a craft approach to software was understandable, he argued, this is no longer enough where sloppy code can imperil lives or send markets into a tailspin.

Youtube Video

Red Hat’s Jen Krieger delivered a very real world appreciation of the benefits and challenges of trying to implement Agile and DevOps approaches in large and complex organisations. Organisations can be changed, she said, though sometimes even your best efforts may fail, and you will have to consider changing organisations.

Youtube Video

Away from the main stage, our extremely knowledgeable conference speakers imparted wisdom, challenged conventions and fielded probing questions from our equally knowledgeable audience.

And of course, in between the formal parts of the conference there was food and drink and conversation at a level of sophistication you only get when you get a critical mass of Register-reading techies together. Oh, and there was a selection of giveaways from our sponsors.

You can get a sample of what was said if you head over to the the Continuous Lifecycle website, where we’ll be posting slides, and selected video, from the talks. There will be more video finding its way up in the following weeks.

But to get the full benefit? Well, you had to really be there... We enjoyed it immensely. We hope to see you there next year. ®