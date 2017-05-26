It was bound to happen: Amazon launches first grocery store

Amazon has once again expanded its reach in all things commerce, this time with its own take on the grocery store.

A pilot program being carried out under the Amazon Fresh banner will allow Seattle residents to order various fresh grocery items (including produce and dairy) ahead of time, and then pick them up at an Amazon warehouse location.

The service, which is being offered for free to Amazon Prime members, lets customers shop online for groceries, then reserve a time to pick up. Once the order has been placed, customers drive to one of the two Seattle locations and Amazon workers will load the order directly into the customer's car. Orders can also be picked up from a waiting room.

Amazon says the orders will be ready for pickup as quickly as 15 minutes after they're placed.

"Whether you're shopping for your weekly groceries or picking up a last-minute item, we have thousands of grocery items available at low prices – including high-quality meats, fresh produce, bread, dairy, household essentials and more," Amazon says of the grocery service.

As of now, the only two locations to pick up orders are in the Ballard and Sodo neighborhoods of Seattle. Amazon has not said when it plans to expand the service into other cities, or what cities might be on the list.

In other Amazon-taking-over-the-world news, the online retailer is also looking to revive a market it almost single-handedly killed: the brick and mortar bookstore.

The first Amazon branded bookstore has opened in New York City. The Manhattan store houses 3,000 titles and is noteworthy for offering two different prices on each title: a cover price for normies and a special discount price for those with Amazon Prime subscriptions. ®