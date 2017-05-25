Capita payments service Pay360 goes TITSUP

Capita Pay360 service, which allows small businesses and councils to accept online transactions such as paying parking fines, has gone down in the UK and Ireland due to a "major incident" in its data centre.

In an update sent to one customer at 4:15pm BST this afternoon (May 25) and seen by The Register, Capita said remedial actions "are sill in progress to resolve the major incident at our data centre, and we continue to treat this issue with the highest priority."

Capita said the data centre experienced "a major issue" from approximately 2230 on May 24 that affected all payments processing. That incident also affected the outsourcer's ability to send external communications to customers until this morning.

It said its technical teams will continue to work on the issue until it is resolved, and they are currently reviewing their options of disaster recovery.

"Further updates will be communicated via email when these are available. We apologise sincerely for the inconvenience this is causing.

"Once this issue is resolved, a full incident report will be made available for your review."

The outsourcer launched Pay360 in 2015, intended to allow smaller outfits to take card payments via multiple channels. The website boasts Pay360 "is the very best in payments services all together in one place."

At the end of last year, Capita said it will axe 2,250 staff, including sending more jobs to India.

London councils with Capita contracts subsequently sought assurances from the outsourcing giant that they will not be affected by its plans to offshore jobs to India.

When asked for comment about the outage, a Pay360 spokesperson said: "We are aware that some of our customers have experienced technical issues. We are working hard to restore these services as quickly as possible." ®