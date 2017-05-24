Speaking in Tech: Depressing WannaCrypt postmortem edition

Podcast

This week Ed Saipetch, Melissa Gurney and Amy Lewis are joined again by special guest Chris Wysopal, security guru and co-founder and chief technology officer of Veracode.

The details...

(0:00) Chris Wysopal our resident security guy, NBD

(2:45) Hair dryers for grass

(4:45) #catsinteslas

(7:50) L0pht article resurrection

(14:16) WannaCry? How about now? Now?

(22:04) Get a flu shot, wash your hands, patch your sh!t

(29:56) Snake oil, security and the real cost

(36:27) Mar-a-Lago, Wi-Fi and Pringles

(40:36) Googling IoT and the cloud buzzword bandwagon

(47:04) All your devices R belong to what? Eddie's travel ban tears

(53:17) Chuck Norris: making corporate security great again

