Speaking in Tech: Depressing WannaCrypt postmortem edition
At least we'll always have #catsinteslas
Podcast
This week Ed Saipetch, Melissa Gurney and Amy Lewis are joined again by special guest Chris Wysopal, security guru and co-founder and chief technology officer of Veracode.
The details...
- (0:00) Chris Wysopal our resident security guy, NBD
- (2:45) Hair dryers for grass
- (4:45) #catsinteslas
- (7:50) L0pht article resurrection
- (14:16) WannaCry? How about now? Now?
- (22:04) Get a flu shot, wash your hands, patch your sh!t
- (29:56) Snake oil, security and the real cost
- (36:27) Mar-a-Lago, Wi-Fi and Pringles
- (40:36) Googling IoT and the cloud buzzword bandwagon
- (47:04) All your devices R belong to what? Eddie's travel ban tears
- (53:17) Chuck Norris: making corporate security great again
Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.
