Speaking in Tech: Depressing WannaCrypt postmortem edition

At least we'll always have #catsinteslas

depressed_648
24 May 2017 at 11:34, Team Register

This week Ed Saipetch, Melissa Gurney and Amy Lewis are joined again by special guest Chris Wysopal, security guru and co-founder and chief technology officer of Veracode.

The details...

  • (0:00) Chris Wysopal our resident security guy, NBD
  • (2:45) Hair dryers for grass
  • (4:45) #catsinteslas
  • (7:50) L0pht article resurrection
  • (14:16) WannaCry? How about now? Now?
  • (22:04) Get a flu shot, wash your hands, patch your sh!t
  • (29:56) Snake oil, security and the real cost
  • (36:27) Mar-a-Lago, Wi-Fi and Pringles
  • (40:36) Googling IoT and the cloud buzzword bandwagon
  • (47:04) All your devices R belong to what? Eddie's travel ban tears
  • (53:17) Chuck Norris: making corporate security great again

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

