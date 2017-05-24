Java Daddy James Gosling goes to work for Amazon Web Services

Java creator James Gosling has announced he now works for Amazon Web Services.

Gosling took to Facebook to announce “It's time for a change. I'm leaving Boeing Defense (nee Liquid Robotics), with many fond memories. Today I start a new Adventure at Amazon Web Services.”

AWS has found a job for Gosling as a distinguished engineer, a role usually offered to those who help to devise the company's core technology platforms.

Gosling left Oracle not long after it slurped Sun, so the move to AWS isn't necessarily a reflection on his thoughts on Big Red's stewardship of Java. His CV includes work on windowing systems for Unix and a short stint at Google. Liquid Robotics offers an “unmanned surface robot for real-time ocean data collection and communications over long durations and in varying sea states,” which means Gosling probably has some internet of things chops to add to his CV.

Whatever he's going to do for AWS, Gosling's name will open doors. The mere fact that he's keen to work there is yet another indicator, if any were needed, that the cloud is where it's all happening these days. ®