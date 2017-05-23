It's just 'Pro' now, guys: Microsoft gives Surface a subtle resurfacing

Microsoft has revamped its Surface tablet, which at last includes a SIM card slot.

The 2017 iteration of the boutique but highly profitable fondleslab loses the numbering – it's now just a "Surface Pro". Cosmetically there's little difference: the tablet retains the 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI) display and 786g weight (for the i5 and i7 models).

However, Microsoft claims much better battery life is possible from this year's Intel processors – a 50 per cent increase over the 2015's Surface Pro 4, with 13.5 hours of video playback.

We found that battery life was the Achilles Heel of the Surface Pro 4 when we reviewed it 18 months ago.

Prices start at £799 for the m3 model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and £979 or the i5 model with 4GB/128GB. An i7 Surface Pro with 256GB costs £1,549 and the full blown i7 16GB/1TB is £2,699 – all prices inclusive of VAT.

There's also a new stylus and fabric-type covers.

SSD has been integrated on the motherboard. The new kit is available from 15 June but, alas, the LTE versions with a SIM card slot won't be around until later in the year.

You can find more details at the Microsoft Store.®