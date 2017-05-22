Google cloud glitch hits at Beer O'Clock Friday, fix coming Monday

POLL Google's got a problem with its Cloud SQL service – about seven per cent of instances using the service's first-generation code aren't backing up properly.

The problem started at 16:54 on Friday afternoon and by 17:34 the company announced it was “forcing” backups “as short-term mitigation.” There's no suggestion data is in danger.

But the “short-term” mitigation may not be all that short: a 19:27 entry in the company's incident notice says backup forcing will continue “until Monday … when we'll work on a permanent fix.”

“We will provide next update Monday US/Pacific or if anything changes in between.”

All of which looks like the bug bit just as the Google crew were heading off for a weekend's fun, left “Keep backing up Cloud SQL manually” on the To-Do list for the weekend shift and then went off to do whatever it is Google people do on weekends.

The Register wonders, however, if this is any way to run a cloud.