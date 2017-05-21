Horse named 'Cloud Computing' finds burst of speed to beat 'Classic Empire' in actual race

A horse called 'Cloud Computing' has just beaten rival 'Classic Empire' to the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the three races comprising the "Triple Crown"

At this point we need to explain The Reg's sudden interest in horseflesh: it's because we can't make stuff like this up. Classic Empire looked to have the race won at the turn, but Cloud Computing found some extra resources from somewhere, drew level and managed to take the race by a nose.

Thriller! Cloud Computing runs down Classic Empire to win the #Preakness: pic.twitter.com/XeHOl5NLuO — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 20, 2017

This race was the metaphor that keeps giving, because Classic Empire started as favorite with odds of 2/1. Cloud Computing started at a tempting 12/1. And triumphed. Classic Empire led out strongly and held off another nag named Always Dreaming that recently won the Kentucky Derby. At mid-race, Classic Empire looked the likely winner.

But Cloud Computing triumphed in the end, earning about US$800,000 for its owners in so doing. Cloud Computing's win also nixes Always Dreaming's chances of winning the Triple Crown, the trio of Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Winning all three confers equine immortality on the victor. Winning even one of the races suggests Cloud Computing, a colt, has a long career as an equine gigolo ahead of him once his racing days are done.

Forecasts The Reg has seen suggests actual cloud computing will overtake the classic empire of on-premises computing some time in the early-to-mid 2020s. ®