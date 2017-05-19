After stiffing us with Trump, Weiner 'fesses to underage cock shot rot

Disgraced politician Anthony Weiner has finally realized what the rest of the world has known for some time.

"I have a sickness," he confessed while entering a guilty plea for having texted pictures of his penis to a 15-year-old girl, "but I do not have an excuse."

The former Congressmen for New York agreed not to appeal a jail sentence of between 21 and 27 months for the criminal charge of transmitting sexual material to a minor.

He admitted in court he knew the girl in question was under age and that by sending her "obscene communications" he was both morally and lawfully in the wrong. When he does get out of jail, the judge informed him, he will have to register as a sex offender.

The guilty plea brings to an end to this episode in the long-running Weiner sexting saga – a baffling addiction that saw him destroy his high-profile political career, not once but twice, and undermine his marriage to equally high-profile Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

This time around, the FBI started investigating Weiner in September after the teenager from North Carolina told a reporter that she and Weiner had been exchanging filthy snaps for months. She said he had also asked her to undress live.

That investigation may become better known however for the impact it had on the presidential election last year. The FBI seized Weiner's laptop and found on it emails to Abedin that contained information about Clinton.

That led, improbably, to the then-director of the FBI, James Comey, telling Congress just weeks before the election that it had reopened an investigation into Clinton's emails while she was secretary of state. The renewed investigation amounted to nothing but many feel – including Clinton herself – that it was instrumental in her losing to Donald Trump.

In other words, Anthony Weiner's cock shots may be responsible for Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. The Butterfly Effect without the butter. At least we hope not.

Wedding wows

Weiner was a rising Democratic star, elected to the New York City Council at just 27 and then to the House of Representatives in 1998, aged 34. He married Abedin in 2010, their ceremony officiated by former president Bill Clinton.

And then, in 2011, he accidentally sent what he thought was a private Twitter message to his public account. It was a picture of Weiner's weiner in a pair of grey underpants. He was not unexcited.

He responded with the old canard about his account being hacked. But no one bought it and a few days later he took the unusual step of holding a press conference in which he blew the scandal up by admitted to exchanging "messages and photos of an explicit nature with about six women over the last three years". It was car-crash TV and shortly after Weiner resigned from Congress.

Two years later, Weiner tried to rehabilitate his image by running for New York mayor, and even had a film crew follow him around to capture the process. Several months into the race, it happened again.

A 22-year-old named, improbably, Sydney Leathers said she had received explicit photos from Weiner under the pseudonym "Carlos Danger" – a name so hilariously bad it became an instant late-night meme.

Given Weiner's predilection for sending dick pics to multiple women, the press started sniffing around and in August 2016, the New York Post found another woman who had been sexting with him.

What really did for him this time however was that one picture showed him lying on bed, top off, with his young son asleep on him. It was the final straw for wife Huma Abedin and she announced the next day she was leaving him. This Friday, following his guilty plea, Abedin said she was filing for divorce.

New low

But just when it seemed Weiner couldn't sink any lower, three weeks later, the Daily Mail ran an article claiming that Weiner has also been sexting a 15-year-old and the situation moved from distasteful to criminal.

"Beginning with my service in Congress and continuing into the first half of last year, I have compulsively sought attention from women who contacted me on social media, and I engaged with many of them in both sexual and non-sexual conversation," read Weiner statement that he read out in court. "These destructive impulses brought great devastation to family and friends, and destroyed my life's dream of public service. And yet I remained in denial even as the world around me fell apart."

He then admitted sexting the teenager at the heart of the criminal case:

In late January 2016, I was contacted by and began exchanging online messages with a stranger who said that she was a high school student and who I understood to be 15 years old. Through approximately March 2016, I engaged in obscene communications with this teenager, including sharing explicit images and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct, just as I had done and continued to do with adult women. I knew this was as morally wrong as it was unlawful.

This fall, I came to grips for the first time with the depths of my sickness. I had hit bottom. I entered intensive treatment, found the courage to take a moral inventory of my defects, and began a program of recovery and mental health treatment that I continue to follow every day.

I accept full responsibility for my conduct. I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse. I apologize to everyone I have hurt. I apologize the teenage girl whom I mistreated so badly. I am committed to making amends to all those I have harmed. Thank you.

You dick, Weiner. ®