They grow up so fast! Veeam Availability Suite reaches the tenth grade

Veeam has issued the tenth version of its Availability Suite backup and restore product, saying it offers a wider-ranging data protection environment than ever before.

The new version features:

Veeam Availability for AWS

General availability of Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows protects Windows-based physical servers and endpoints, and apps running in Azure, AWS and other public clouds

Veeam CDP (Continuous Data Protection) to protect and recover Tier-1 and mission-critical applications

Extended Veeam "Always-On Cloud" Availability Platform with new Universal Storage API framework

The company claims Veeam Availability for AWS, delivered through a strategic partnership with N2WS, is the first cloud-native, agentless backup and availability system to protect AWS apps and data. It has:

Native AWS snapshot usage eliminates complexity and improves recovery SLAs

Mitigates risk of downtime and data loss for workloads by decoupling data and storing backups independently from the underlying AWS infrastructure

Instant recovery, granular file and application recovery

IBM, Lenovo and Infinidat have joined Veeam's storage partner grouping of HPE, Cisco, NetApp, Dell EMC, Nimble and Exagrid. That means these companies' arrays can use Veeam data protection using the Universal API. Other partners include VMware (vRealize), DataGravity and Starwind Software (Cloud VTL for AWS and Veeam).

The Veeam "Always-On Cloud" Availability Platform protects physical servers and network-attached storage (NAS) arrays. It has native object storage support, with policy-driven automated data management supporting Amazon S3 and Glacier, Microsoft Azure Blob and any S3/Swift compatible storage.

The company says that the v10.0 Availability Suite product offers "end-to-end availability and cross-cloud data management platform for enterprise customers by supporting any workloads (virtual, physical or cloud) on any infrastructure in Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud environments (private, public, managed or SaaS)."

Veeam Availability Suite 10 extends Veeam's data protection comfort blanket further and wider than before and should help its growth rate continue at the 4,000 new customers/month rate it has gotten used to. The Veeamers want to get to a billion-dollar run rate and Veeam AS 10 should help them do it – unless Rubrik, also growing meteorically fast, puts a hurdle in the way. ®