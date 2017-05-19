Sweden drops Julian Assange rape probe

Sweden's director of public prosecutions has today dropped the rape investigation into Julian Assange.

The vitamin D-deprived WikiLeaks founder tweeted a pic of himself to celebrate the news:

The pale WikiLeaks boss has been under self-imposed imprisonment at the Ecuadoran embassy in London since 2012 in order to avoid evade a European Arrest Warrant, believing he would be under threat of extradition to the US over his involvement in the disclosure of various secret cables.

He jumped bail when he holed up in the embassy half a decade ago, forcing his supporters to forfeit the £93,500 in bail money they had stumped up for him.

The Metropolitan police in London issued a statement confirming a warrant for the arrest of Assange still stands following his failure to surrender to the court on 29 June 2012.

It said: "Whilst Mr Assange was wanted on a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) for an extremely serious offence, the MPS response reflected the serious nature of that crime.

"Now that the situation has changed and the Swedish authorities have discontinued their investigation into that matter, Mr Assange remains wanted for a much less serious offence. The MPS will provide a level of resourcing which is proportionate to that offence. The MPS will not comment further on the operational plan."

In a brief statement on the Swedish Prosecution Authority website, the body said director of Public Prosecution, Ms Marianne Ny, has today decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape (lesser degree) by Julian Assange.

At the press conference today, Director of Public Prosecution Marianne Ny and Chief Prosecutor Ingrid Isgren will give information about the decision. We'll keep you updated. ®