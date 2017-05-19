Cook fights for life after Google summit blaze

Google I/O A kitchen worker remains in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries from a blaze at the annual Google I/O developer conference on Thursday.

Three people were taken to hospital as a result of the fire at the event's venue, the Shoreline Ampitheatre in Mountain View, California. The flames flared up as attendees were preparing to leave for the day, we're told.

The fire is understood to have broken out at around 4pm on Thursday in the kitchen of one of the many catering stands Google has dotted around the conference grounds. It appears a deep-fat fryer was accidentally set alight and the blaze spread from there before being put out.

A spokesperson for the web giant told The Register on Friday: "We can confirm there was a small fire in a kitchen at Shoreline Ampitheatre. We're thankful to the fire department for putting it out and ensuring everyone's safety. No attendees were hurt but regretfully, three event staff were injured and we're making sure they receive the proper treatment."

Multiple injuries reported after kitchen fire breaks out during Google's I/O developer conference in California. https://t.co/DBdpYR9b2x pic.twitter.com/INdzo89G1h — ABC News (@ABC) May 19, 2017

As well as those rushed to hospital, three other folks were reported hurt but declined treatment. During last year's IO, a Google building and Street View car was firebombed. ®