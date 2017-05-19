Dell kills botched BIOS update that murdered punters' PCs

Dell has finally 'fessed up about the BIOS update that borked some customers PCs, and advised punters to do what many have tried so far without any success – contact its tech troubleshooters for resolution.

Complaints about the release first emerged a week ago after Dell owners of the Inspiron 20 model 3052 and 20 3252 downloaded the software only to find their machine had died.

The support forum rapidly filled up with customers seeking answers but the only advice Dell had to give didn’t work - the power light came on but remained orange and the screen was blank.

Dell didn't provide any comment to El Reg's first article but a spokesman got in touch today to reveal the company was "aware" the recent BIOS release had caused "some systems to fail to boot".

"Dell has stopped the push of the affected BIOS version and urges impacted customers to contact Dell Tech Support," he added.

The business has yet to tell us why this happened. ®