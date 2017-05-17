Speaking in Tech: WTH is NVMe? Basically it just makes things go a bit quicker

Podcast

This week on the Speaking In Tech podcast, Ed Saipetch’s driving along with Amy Lewis and Peter Smallbone with special guest Martin Cooper, senior director Worldwide System Engineering and Alliances, Next Generation Data Center for NetApp.

(00:18) Bomb in Peter’s backyard

(02:41) Amy discreetly sneaking into DellEMCWorld

(04:17) Peter’s civic duties

(04:50) Martin’s long title

(06:03) What is Next Gen Data Center?

(07:54) Amy wrecking Martin’s trainers

(10:15) What the heck is NVMe?

(13:43) Transformation of storage companies

(15:55) Opensource disruption to commercial storage

(19:23) Is America anti-innovation?

(26:41) Innovation vs. entrepreneurship

(31:27) SpaceX’s first geostationary satellite launch

(34:41) Digging into Fyre App and Festival

(39:56) World’s largest single memory computer

