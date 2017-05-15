Wave of DevOps, Containers, CD expertise heads for London

Events We’ll be throwing the doors open at Continuous Lifecycle in just over 36 hours, but there’s still time for you to grab a prime spot for three days of the best in DevOps, Agile and Containers.

We’ve got 40 of the finest brains in software development and delivery joining us on stage at the QE II in Westminster as part of our conference programme - and that’s not counting the expertise in the audience.

If you want to find out how the latest methodologies work in practice, how to get the best out of the latest tools, or how to better exploit the technology you have, you really should be joining us.

Likewise, our array of optional all day workshops on Day 3 will take you deep into the theory of Continuous Delivery or DevOps, or into implementing key technologies like Docker, Swarm, Kubernetes, Prometheus, and of course the database. There are still spaces left in some of them, if you’re quick.

Yes, it’s a packed schedule, but we’ll make sure you have time time to relax over some fabulous food and drink, particularly at the drinks reception on the first evening.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to the Continuous Lifecycle website, and secure your place now. ®