NHS hit by ransomware attack, hospitals across country shutting down

At least two NHS hospitals have shut down systems and are telling patients not to come in due to what is being described as a massive nationwide cyber attack.

Several hospital trusts, including NHS Mid-Essex CCG and East and North Hertfordshire have said they are suffering significant IT systems problems.

NHS Digital said: "We're aware that a number of trusts that have reported potential issues to the CareCERT team. We believe it to be ransomware."

Here's the malware attack which appears to have hit NHS hospitals right across England today pic.twitter.com/zIAJ6wbAG5 — Lawrence Dunhill (@LawrenceDunhill) May 12, 2017

We're aware of an IT issue affecting NHS computer systems. Please do not attend A&E unless it's an emergency. Thank you for your patience. — NHS Mid Essex CCG (@MidEssexCCG) May 12, 2017

East and North Hertfordshire NHS confirmed in a press statement: "Today, the Trust has experienced a major IT problem, believed to be caused by a cyber attack.

"Immediately on discovery of the problem, the Trust acted to protect its IT systems by shutting them down; it also meant that the Trust's telephone system is not able to accept incoming calls.

"The Trust is postponing all non-urgent activity for today and is asking people not to come to A&E – please ring NHS111 for urgent medical advice or 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency."

It said the Trust's IT specialists were working to resolve the problem.

One reader wrote in to inform us of the ongoing issue. He said: "I'm led believe that there is a major attack underway on the NHS with systems down nationwide."

He added: "My wife is a GP and their systems were just shut down and they were told it was because of a 'National hack of the computer health care system'."

We will update the story as we hear more. ®