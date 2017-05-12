LastPass resolves UK connectivity blooper

Cloud-based password manager LastPass has resolved an issue that left Brits unable to reliably access the service between Tuesday and Thursday this week.

In response to queries from El Reg, LastPass blamed the tricky glitch on connectivity issues, which it has been able to route around and fix. A spokesperson for LogMeIn, the firm behind LastPass, added that users' security was unaffected.

The issue has been resolved for LastPass users. There was an issue with our service provider, so in an effort to mitigate that we re-routed network traffic to bypass that provider. To clarify, LastPass uses external service providers to manage distribution of our global traffic. Some portion of traffic (primarily impacting the UK) was reaching 3rd party delivery systems that were not able to communicate with LastPass servers. We modified the Domain Name System (DNS) to bypass our 3rd party provider in that region. This is strictly network routing and in no way bypasses critical LastPass services or impacts users' security. We are working with our provider to ensure the underlying issue is fully resolved on their end before we will resume routing through them.

Security researchers found defects in LastPass's 2FA implementation last month weeks after other flaws in its browser add-ons were uncovered.

Some users experienced problems using the password manager's Chrome extension this week but LastPass's support staff said the issue was "unrelated" before reassuring users on Thursday evening that niggle had also been successfully tackled.

"Chrome ext. issue has been resolved. Should auto-update or via reinstall w/ latest ‪http://lastpass.tech/601089rSG ‬ Thank you all for your patience," support staff said in a Twitter update. ®