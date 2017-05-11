LastPass connectivity snafu locks out Brits from password manager

Connectivity issues have left Brits unable to reliably access LastPass, the online password manager service, since Tuesday.

In a series of updates to its official support account on Twitter, LastPass suggested that users should use "offline mode" as a workaround. The cause of the problem and when it might be resolved remains unclear.

"We're investigating an intermittent connectivity issue affecting some users in the UK. Apologies for the inconvenience as we work to fix ASAP." it said on Tuesday. "Please use Offline Mode as a workaround ‪http://lastpass.tech/601889G9M ‬ as we continue to work to address the issue affecting some users in the UK," it added on Wednesday.

Feedback on Twitter suggests that at least some people in Portugal and the US have also been affected.

El Reg approached LastPass for comment but were told that this would have to come from its US-based owners LogMeIn. We'll update this story as and when we hear more.

Security researchers discovered flaws in LastPass's 2FA implementation last month, weeks after other vulnerabilities were found in its browser add-ons. It's unclear if either of these are related to the latest snags, though it's perhaps worth noting that some users had problems using the password manager's Chrome extension over the last day or so (examples here, here and here). ®