Speaking in Tech: Crew old and new reunited at Dell EMC World love-in

This week the whole gang, past and present, are live in Las Vegas podcasting from Dell EMC World. Besides peeling back this week's announcements, Greg, Ed, Amy, Peter and Melissa are joined by Sarah Vela and Mark Twomey (AKA Storagezilla) to discuss changes at Dell EMC, Amazon's new toy and a quick movie review.

(0:00) The Prodigal Daughter returns

(2:04) Executive backpacks

(3:00) Dell EMC World, a different feel

(4:13) Storagezilla crashes the party

(7:52) The big announcement: Amazon Echo Show

(10:29) Dell EMC announcements

(16:04) What is IT Transformation?

(25:11) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 review

(27:55) Tech escape and show highlights

(37:00) Sarah's choir

Speaking in Tech: Episode 260

