OpenWRT and LEDE agree on LInux-for-routers peace plan

Competing Linux-for-routers distributions OpenWRT and LEDE will soon vote on a proposal to heal the schism between the two.

OpenWRT is often used as firmware for small routers, largely SOHO WiFi kit. But in March 2016 a group of developers decided they didn't like the directions OpenWRT was taking and forked the project by creating the Linux Embedded Development Environment – LEDE – project. LEDE developers said they wanted to create a distribution that was more transparent and democratic than OpenWRT, followed a more predictable release schedule and produced stable code.

LEDE claimed it had skimmed the cream from OpenWRT's pool of developers and said only forking could achieve those goals.

But in the shadow of Christmas 2016 the two groups revealed they had started talking again, with the aim of a re-merge once terms were set.

Those terms have now been nutted out and published here by John Crispin, who worked on LEDE.

The terms will see LEDE fold back into OpenWRT. Persisting with the latter name was deemed non-negotiable by the OpenWRT faction. The agreement also proposes closing the LEDE GitHub repo, rebuilding LEDE's web site so it ha OpenWRT branding and basically burying the LEDE brand. LEDE code will live on as OpenWRT will be required to keep forked trees available.

A vote on this agreement is due within two weeks and apparently has very good prospects.

