Nvidia's profits so far this year are GPU-ge

Graphics chip and ARM systems-on-chips hardware slinger Nvidia says its gaming, datacenter, and automotive groups were to thank for a quarter that saw its profits more than double.

The GeForce and Tegra chipmaker reported, for the three months to April 30 aka its first quarter of fiscal 2018 [PDF]:

Revenues of $1.94bn were up 48 per cent from $1.3bn in Q1 FY2017.

of $1.94bn were up 48 per cent from $1.3bn in Q1 FY2017. Net income was $507m, up 144 per cent from last year's $208m first-quarter take.

was $507m, up 144 per cent from last year's $208m first-quarter take. Earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $0.85 blew past analyst estimates of $0.67.

(non-GAAP) of $0.85 blew past analyst estimates of $0.67. Nvidia's gaming business made up the bulk of its revenues with a $1.03bn haul, up 49 per cent on the year-ago quarter.

made up the bulk of its revenues with a $1.03bn haul, up 49 per cent on the year-ago quarter. Datacenter chip revenues were $409m, up 186 per cent year-over-year. Enterprise graphics cards brought in $205m, up 8 per cent.

revenues were $409m, up 186 per cent year-over-year. Enterprise graphics cards brought in $205m, up 8 per cent. The automotive unit, including in-car entertainment units, reported $140m in revenues, up 24 per cent on Q1 FY2017.

Nvidia also noted that its Tegra unit in particular will see a boost in the coming months as its big console win, the Nintendo Switch, continues to push into the market. The Tegra SoC business as a whole was up 108 per cent, in terms of revenues, on the year-ago quarter – this includes the Switch chips.

CEO Jensen Huang was particularly big on the datacenter business, where Nvidia believes its GPU chips will see a large boost from the integration of machine learning and AI tools.

"Nvidia's GPU deep learning platform is the instrument of choice for researchers, internet giants and startups as they invent the future," Huang boasted.

"Our Datacenter GPU computing business nearly tripled from last year, as more of the world's computer scientists engage deep learning. One industry after another is awakening to the power of GPU deep learning and AI, the most important technology force of our time."

Nvidia also said it swiped $43m from Intel in a patent licensing deal. Nvidia shares were up 10.9 per cent in after-hours trading at $114.17. ®