FBI boss James Comey was probing Trump's team for Russia links. So Donald just fired him

In a surprise move, the director of the FBI has been given his marching papers by President Trump, on the recommendation of senior staff.

"The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," said the White House in a statement.

Trump, who used to have a career on TV firing people, told Comey in a letter that the Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had both recommended that Comey be dismissed. Trump said he had accepted their advice and Comey should vacate the FBI immediately.

"While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau," Trump wrote.

So what exactly was the problem the Department of Justice had with Comey? According to Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, it was the handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server – specifically Comey's announcement that he saw no reason to prosecute her.

"The Director should have said the FBI had completed its investigation and presented its findings to federal prosecutors," Rosenstein wrote.

"The Director now defends his decision by asserting that he believed Attorney General Loretta Lynch had a conflict. But the FBI Director is never empowered to supplant federal prosecutors and assume command of the Justice Department."

Quite why it has taken the DoJ so long to come to this conclusion, given that the events occurred nearly nine months ago, isn't explained. In the meantime, speculation is running rampant as to possible reasons for today's surprise move.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Comey had gotten his facts wrong in describing the secondary investigation into Clinton's emails. Last week he told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Huma Abedin, wife of the disgraced willy-waver Anthony Weiner, forwarded "hundreds and thousands" of Clinton messages to her husband – but it turned out to be only a handful of missives.

More than a few people see this as a thinly veiled attempt to derail the investigation by the FBI into Russian election hacking and the possibility that Trump's team might have colluded with Putin's pals. Attorney General Sessions has already recused himself from any such investigation after failing to disclose to Congress that he had met with the Russian US ambassador a couple of times.

"This is Nixonian," said Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). "Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein must immediately appoint a special prosecutor to continue the Trump/Russia investigation."

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) was even more unequivocal. Wyden said he was not a fan of Director Comey because of his views on encryption and torture, but the manner of his dismissal raised serious questions.

"Donald Trump's decision to fire him now, in the midst of an investigation into Trump associates and their ties to Russia, is outrageous. Director Comey should be immediately called to testify in an open hearing about the status of the investigation into Russia and Trump associates at the time he was fired," he said.

"There can be no question that a fully independent special counsel must be appointed to lead this investigation. At this point, no one in Trump's chain of command can be trusted to carry out an impartial investigation. The president would do well to remember that in America, the truth always comes out."

On the right of the political spectrum, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) – who is no fan of Trump – praised the decision. "Given the recent controversies surrounding the Director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well. I know this was a difficult decision for all concerned. I appreciate Director Comey's service to our nation in a variety of roles."

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) was less complimentary. "While the President has the legal authority to remove teh Director of the FBI, I am disappointed in the President's decision to remove James Comey from office," he said in a statement.

"James Comey is a man of honor and integrity, and he has led the FBI well in extraordinary circumstances. I have long called for a special congressional committee to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 elections. The president's decision to remove the FBI Director only confirms the need and urgency of such a committee."

Comey had been due to testify in front of the Senate Intel Committee on Thursday to discuss national security threats. It is not known if he will still attend.

Oddly Comey wasn't actually in the office to receive news of his firing. The ex-Director is due to speak tonight at an FBI recruiting event in Hollywood, an event he is still expected to attend. ®