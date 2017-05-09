Continuous Lifecycle: Just 30 conference tickets left

Events We’ve got 30 conference seats left at Continuous Lifecycle, and we’d really like to see you, yes you, sat in one of them.

Snapping up one of our conference tickets means you’ll have the pick of 40 of the finest speakers in DevOps, Containers, Continuous Delivery and Agile, at the QE II Centre in Central London from May 17 to 18.

They range from end users who’ve successfully launched their own organisations down the DevOps path, to consultants who’ve helped major companies speed up their software operations, and engineers who help build and implement the tools that you rely on to automate your pipelines.

These will all be bookended by our keynote speakers, Continuous Delivery pioneer Dave Farley and Red Hat DevOps supremo Jen Krieger.

Of course, after that, you’ll probably want to dive into one of our workshops on Friday, May 18. Some have just one or two seats still free, so choose carefully - and quickly.

Alex Yates’ “Crash course in Database DevOps”, is a hands-on session covering everything you need to get started with SQL Server source control, CI and deployment.

In The Phoenix Project Game, courtesy of Ranger4’s Helen Beal, each participant becomes a character from the seminal book and works through several iterations to reach the CEO’s goals of increasing revenue and share price through the successful delivery of IT projects.

Weaveworks’ Luke Marsden will not just show you how to get up and running with Kubernetes, but how to use Prometheus to monitor your set-up once you are.

CloudBees’s Viktor Farcic’s session The DevOps 2.1 Toolkit: Continuous Deployment with Docker Swarm will explore the practices and tools required to run a Swarm cluster and go beyond a simple deployment.

We know you’ll be working hard at both the conference and the workshops, so rest assured there will be some fabulous food and drink to keep you going - including an extremely relaxing drinks reception at the end of the first conference day.

It’s going to be a great three days. Don’t miss it. ®