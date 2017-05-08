Reg comments1

Pure opens XtremIO, VMAX swap shop as Dell EMC party kicks off

Aiming to dampen Vegas festivities

big dog little dog, image Shutterstock
Pure attack puppy yelps at big Dell EMC dog
8 May 2017 at 13:03, Chris Mellor

Opening yet another front in the all-flash array wars, Pure Storage has announced an XtremIO and VMAX trade-in programme – timed, of course, to co-incide with the Dell EMC World shindig in Las Vegas.

Marketing hostilities started with a FUD – a blog by Pure product VP Max Kixmoeller claiming Dell EMC was retreating from ground-up design all-flash arrays and favouring AFA retrofitting with its Unity (VNX) and VMAX arrays.

Pure, of course, claims it has no such problems and is powering ahead to a bright and shiny future, etc, with its FlashArray//X leading the way to NVMe nirvana.

It has announced an “NVMe Now” promotion running from now until October 31, with which XtremIO and VMAX customers can use a terabyte-for-terabyte trade-in programme if they buy a FlashArray//X. They can trade in and consolidate a portion of their existing installed XtremIO or VMAX capacity into the new array. Pure Storage will provide a trade-in credit for up to 25 per cent of the new FlashArray//X capacity.

Pure says there will be more details about this Evergreen on-ramp it is extending to XtremIO and VMAX customers on its blog, which wasn't available at the time of writing. ®

1 Comment

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get IT in your inbox daily

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2017

Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs