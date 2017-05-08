Guardian Soulmates users spammed with smut following breach

Lonely hearts on the dating website Guardian Soulmates have been targeted with sexually explicit spam emails after trolls abused leaked contact information.

Guardian News & Media, which runs the site, blamed a third-party tech supplier for the issue, which has since being resolved, the BBC reports. Only email addresses and user IDs were directly exposed, a spokesman for the site told the BBC. This login info offered a possible mechanism for miscreants to harvest further information from users' profiles.

The issue came to light after users received offensive messages to email addresses they only used with the service.

Jes Breslaw, director of strategy at Delphix, commented: "Given that the spam came as a result of a third party, it's likely the original breach came from a test system – which demonstrates the importance of adopting multi-layered security measures when working with third party consultants, contractors or outsourcers."

Marco Cova, senior security researcher at Lastline, added that although the leaked information wasn't particularly sensitive it might still be used as fodder for follow-up phishing attacks.

El Reg asked Guardian Soulmates for a comment but we're yet to hear back. ®