A 'Transformational License Agreement' – what merry Dell is this?

How the hell do I pay for this stuff?

Dell EMC World Dell Financial Services has today announced a string of sales and licensing deals to help customers avoid paying for stuff outright, even inventing a new TLA – "TLA," in fact.

Here's a rundown of the buzzword-riddled agreements on offer:

Flex on Demand – Customers pay only for the storage capacity needed, with a low-capacity commitment and a flexible payment period. They get instant access to additional buffer capacity during spikes, with payments adjusting to match usage.

Cloud Flex for HCI – A cloud-like consumption model with simple monthly payments, built-in price reductions over time, and no upfront costs or obligations after the first year.

PC as a Service – A combining of PC hardware, software and end-to-end services including deployment, management, security and support, for a single, predictable price per seat per month.

VDI Complete Solutions – Powered by VMware Horizon, and based on VxRail Appliances or vSAN ReadyNodes, it combines the infrastructure, software and the option of thin clients and services all from Dell EMC. Buy, deploy and manage with a single number for support.

Transformational License Agreement (TLA) – This customized software contract allows customers to swap undeployed software with any new title – including titles not in the agreement – and freely exchange any software, including titles that have already been deployed. Pre-paid T-credits can be redeemed at any time for incremental software licenses, as well as professional, education and public cloud services.

Customers should get their bean counters to look over these deals and see if the cost benefits are worth the closer relationship (of approaching lock-in) with Dell that they entail.

Dell Financial Services Cloud Flex for HCI is available now for Dell EMC VxRail and XC Series and has planned availability by Q3 2017 for Dell EMC VxRack Systems.

Flex on Demand, PC as a Service, VDI Complete Solutions and the Transformational License Agreement are available now in select countries globally. ®