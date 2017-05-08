You may now kiss the server-side: Dell EMC marries storage software to PowerEdge 14Gs

Dell EMC World Dell EMC is updating three storage software products, previewing a fourth, and refreshing its Ready Nodes storage software and server bundles.

And we're told the Dell PowerEdge servers to run this software are getting updated over the next few months to the 14G generation, with NVMe flash and NVDIMM options, and can be expected to provide more flash-enhanced performance than the current 13G models.

ScaleIO.Next gets inline compression, enhanced snapshot capabilities, granular thin provisioning and seamless volume migration. It also gets to support VMware virtual volumes.

Elastic Cloud Storage ECS.Next cloud-scale software gets enterprise-class data protection and management capabilities, and advanced analytics support.

An ECS Dedicated Cloud Service is hosted in Virtustream data centers. It's a dedicated, single tenant offering with, Dell EMC says, "private cloud control with the hands-off operations and agility of the public cloud." It's said to enable customers to use ECS through a hybrid cloud model.

Project Nautilus is software for storing and analyzing high volumes of streaming IoT data. This data is stored in Isilon systems or on ECS ones, and the software is intended to bring real-time data processing capabilities (analytics) to Dell EMC's unstructured storage platforms.

IsilonSD Edge, Isilon software for remote offices, gets deployable on PowerEdge 14G servers. This software also gets support for vSphere v6.5, and deployment using virtual storage platforms like ScaleIO and VMware vSAN.

There three new Ready Nodes:

VMware vSAN Ready Nodes – vSAN building blocks preconfigured with the CPU, memory, network, input/output (I/O) controllers and storage, and validated for PowerEdge 14G servers.

ScaleIO Ready Nodes – ScaleIO software with preconfigured PowerEdge servers. The software features include simplified management with auto-discovery, streamlined provisioning and storage node-only deployment mode.

Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct Ready Nodes – Preconfigured PowerEdge servers with Storage Spaces Direct and Windows Server 2016 in a Windows Server Software Defined solution.

Availability

ECS.Next and ScaleIO.Next have planned global availability in the second half of 2017. ECS Dedicated Cloud Service and IsilonSD Edge have planned global availabilities in the second quarter of 2017.

ScaleIO Ready Nodes and VMware vSAN Ready Nodes are available globally today and have planned availability on new PowerEdge 14G servers in mid-2017.

Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct Ready Nodes have planned global availability in June 2017 and planned global availability on new PowerEdge 14G servers in mid-2017.