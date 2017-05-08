Debianistas get Jessie mass package update

Debian hasn't released a new version of Jessie, but its Version 8.8 that landed over the weekend repairs more than 100 package bugs.

As the announcement notes: “Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages and most updates from security.debian.org are included in this update.”

Google Drive users may or may not lament the withdrawal of the grive client from Jessie – but at worst, it still works in a Web browser. The OwnCloud open-source cloud application is also out.

Among other things, the update includes a number of important security bug-fixes.

The Dropbear SSH client gets four security fixes, Apache's ActiveMQ message broker gets a DoS-fix, there's a heap overflow bug plugged in Erlang, and a bunch of fixes to GNU's TLS package, gnutls28.

The Apache Groovy language (groovy and groovy2) is patched against a serialised object attack, and GNU's Guile programming language gets two patches.

Seven packages have been removed, either because they've become orphans (for example, cgiemail), or because they've been broken (as well as Grive, there's a couple of libraries left behind) – and sorry, Debian-using Formula One fans, the F1-Live app's out. ®