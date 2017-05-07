Dell patches AMT-vulnerable systems
BIOS fixes for most boxen landed Friday
Dell, which last week was scrambling to work out which of its systems are affected by the Intel AMT vulnerability, has caught up with peers HP Inc, Lenovo and Fujitsu.
In a note published on Friday, the company says it's published firmware fixes for most vulnerable kit.
As readers should already know, Intel introduced the bug in 2010, and it turned out that an attacker need only offer an empty login string to Chipzilla's VPro AMT remote management firmware to access vulnerable systems.
Intel has published a scanner for the bug, designated CVE-2017-5689.
The company emphasises that “only those purchased with Intel AMT, SBT, or ISM capability are vulnerable”. Fixes are at Dell's support page.
Systems still waiting for a fix are:
|Client System
|Firmware Version
|OptiPlex 9010 AIO
|8.1.71.3608
|OptiPlex 9010
|8.1.71.3608
|OptiPlex 790
|7.1.91.3272
|OptiPlex 990
|7.1.91.3272
|OptiPlex 780
|6.2.61.3535
|Latitude E6440 ATG
|9.1.41.3024
|Latitude E5530
|8.1.71.3608
|Latitude E6320
|7.1.91.3272
|Latitude E6420
|7.1.91.3272
|Latitude E6520
|7.1.91.3272
|Latitude E6420 XFR
|7.1.91.3272
|Latitude E6220
|7.1.91.3272
|Latitude XT3
|7.1.91.3272
|Latitude E4310
|6.2.61.3535
|Latitude E6510
|6.2.61.3535
|Latitude E6410
|6.2.61.3535
|Latitude E6410 ATG
|6.2.61.3535
|Precision T1650
|8.1.71.3608
|Precision M4600
|7.1.91.3272
|Precision M6600
|7.1.91.3272
|Precision T1600
|7.1.91.3272
|Precision T7600
|7.1.91.3272 (WS)
|Precision T5600
|7.1.91.3272 (WS)
|Precision T5600XL
|7.1.91.3272 (WS)
|Precision T3600
|7.1.91.3272 (WS)
|Precision T3600XL
|7.1.91.3272 (WS)
|Precision M4500
|6.2.61.3535
